Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the October 14th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -2.56. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 208.45%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.