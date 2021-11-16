Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,938 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

