Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) announced a dividend on Monday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

