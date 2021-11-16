Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.