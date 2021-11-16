Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,701 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.