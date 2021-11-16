Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

