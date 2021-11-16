Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

SEAS stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

