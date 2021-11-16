Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

