Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

