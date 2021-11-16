Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

