Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,380. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

