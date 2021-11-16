Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 233 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.