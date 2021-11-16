Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 210,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

