Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.85. 28,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,864 shares of company stock worth $220,209,106. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

