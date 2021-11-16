Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson Buys 10,000 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,161.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,866.38.

VGZ stock opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VGZ shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

