VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 26,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,408. The company has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

