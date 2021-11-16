Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.50. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.