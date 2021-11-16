Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,583,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

