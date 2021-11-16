Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Announces Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

