Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Announces Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.
