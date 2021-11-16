VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $217,135.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.