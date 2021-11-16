VNX Price Down 19.4% This Week (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. VNX has a total market cap of $366,544.59 and $22,295.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.