Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -235.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

