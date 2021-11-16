Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

