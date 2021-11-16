Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $16.30. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 37,527 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

