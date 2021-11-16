Volex plc (VLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Volex plc (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 383.85 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £609.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 383.92. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Get Volex alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.