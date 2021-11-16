VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $798.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.