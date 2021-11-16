Walleye Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

