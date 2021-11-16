Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $2,579,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.