Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

