Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.