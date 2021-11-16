Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €49.50 ($58.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.66. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €35.95 ($42.29) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($68.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $737.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.23.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

