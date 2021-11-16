Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $60.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRBY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

