Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMG opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.