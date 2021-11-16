Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.43. 20,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 931,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

