Wedbush Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.