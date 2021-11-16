Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

