Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,796,900 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $395.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,166,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.44 and its 200 day moving average is $360.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

