Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post sales of $378.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.20 million and the lowest is $358.30 million. Welbilt posted sales of $320.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

