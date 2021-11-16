Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $87.37 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $87,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

RACE stock opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

