Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $88.85 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of Edison International worth $88,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

