Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $92.28 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $92,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

