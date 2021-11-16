Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 189,145 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 189,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $85,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.20 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

