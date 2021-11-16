Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.
BSX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,274,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
