Argus Downgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

