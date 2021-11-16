Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 652,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

