WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

