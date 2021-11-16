Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) versus Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westaim and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Vasamed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 11.99 -$34.40 million $0.04 52.01 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westaim currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 99.52%. Given Westaim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westaim is more favorable than Vasamed.

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vasamed

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

