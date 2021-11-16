Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. 24,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,335. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

