Westlake Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of WLK opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

