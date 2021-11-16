WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $55.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. 1,808,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.